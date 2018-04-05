Baby on board! Dean Sheremet is expecting his first child with fiancée Vanessa Black, Us Weekly can confirm.

The cookbook author, 37, revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, April 5. “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Me and my beautiful fiance are expecting our future Sous chef later this summer! I’ll be documenting the road to fatherhood on @natsnextadventure and of course I’ll have tips and tricks here as well,” he said.

Sheremet opened up about his excitement for fatherhood in a Thursday, April 5, blog post on Nat’s Next Adventure. The personal trainer looked back on the moment he found out he was going to be a dad in the emotional entry.

“I’d been waiting my whole life for this moment. It was completely unexpected and nothing like whatever silly fantasy I’d made up in my head,” he gushed. “It was above and beyond any emotion I’ve ever felt in my 36 years on this earth.”

The Not Another Teen Movie actor also expressed his love for Black. “In this moment, I knew why I was here. My purpose on this planet. Why she and I met and fell in love,” he raved. “And everything I’d ever questioned, every pain, every rejection, failure and fortune had to happen for this to be possible. In this moment, I became a father.”

Sheremet and the filmmaker got engaged last month in Lake Placid, New York. “It’s going to be a big year baby,” Sheremet captioned an Instagram photo of the happy couple at the time. “VanDean #engaged.”

Sheremet married LeAnn Rimes in 2002. They split in 2010 after Us Weekly exclusively revealed Rimes’ affair with Eddie Cibrian, who was wed to Brandi Glanville at the time. Sheremet was also married to photographer Sarah Silver from 2011 to 2016.

