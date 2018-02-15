On cloud nine. Bachelor Winter Games contestants Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy celebrated Valentine’s Day in the most interesting way — they jumped out of a plane!

The reality stars shared posts on Wednesday, February 14, revealing that they were spending the holiday together in Santa Barbara, California. The pair shared tons of photos and videos of their getaway on their Instagram Stories. They stayed at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara and the reality star guy even decorated the hallway and the hot tub with flower petals. “Fastest way to my heart,” Murphy, 30, captioned one of her videos.

The reality star, 26, previously shared with Us Weekly what he had in store for Valentine’s Day. “So this year, I’m not gonna tell you who I’m going out with on Valentine’s Day,” he told Us exclusively on January 30. “I secretly booked us tickets to go skydiving so we’re going to drive up to Santa Barbara the night before, have dinner, stay the night, and then go skydiving first thing in the morning.”

He added: “I know it doesn’t sound like a romantic thing, but I think it’s like an adventurous thing that both of us will really enjoy.”

And it looks like they enjoyed it, indeed! Murphy shared a photo of their legs in bed together on Thursday, February 15, and captioned it: “Jumped out of a plane yesterday and landed on cloud 9☁✨.”

The Bachelor Nation alum previously told Us what he was looking for in a girl. “I like someone that is adventurous. Someone that has a lot of personality. Someone that can help make decisions for me because I’m incredibly indecisive,” the podcast host told Us in January. “I need someone like that in my life. I’d say those are the three most important things.”

He also told Us that he’s in the best place since he left Bachelor in Paradise and is “incredibly happy” now. “I had a bad experience on Bachelor in Paradise, but I learned a lot over that experience so it was nice to be able to go on with a new perspective and really be able to focus on how to improve and not be as much of a s–thead as I was the first time around,” Unglert said. “It wasn’t even about redemption. It was just a matter of applying the lessons that I’ve learned into successful dating.”

Unglert and Murphy were first spotted by an eyewitness “holding hands” at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, last month, and have been liking each other’s Instagram posts since December.

The Bachelor Winter Games air on ABC Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

