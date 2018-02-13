Winter is coming! The Bachelor Winter Games [kick off on Tuesday, February 13] is bringing together contestants from all over the world to compete against each other and hopefully find love. Us Weekly caught up with Dean Unglert, Ashley Iaconetti and Eric Bigger, who all appear on the Bachelor spinoff, to get the details on what viewers can expect. Watch the video above!

Dean, who became known for a love triangle gone wrong on Bachelor in Paradise season 4, is hoping to not find redemption on the new series, but to apply “the lessons that I’ve learned into successful dating,” he told Us at Lord & Taylor’s Valentine’s Day speed-dating event in NYC. It appears that has worked, since the reality star is “incredibly happy” since he began dating fellow Winter Games contestant Lesley Murphy.

“I had a bad experience on Bachelor in Paradise, but I learned a lot over that experience, so it was nice to be able to go on with a new perspective and really be able to focus on how to improve,” Dean explained. “And not be as much of a s—thead as I was the first time around.”

Another Bachelor Nation hopeful looking for love is Ashley I. While the reality star is known for her crying spells on BIP, she reveals that there are actually “happy tears” this time around.

“My strategy going into it was honestly just to have a great time with my friends … so I was just going to go with the flow. For the first time, I didn’t put pressure on myself and really trying to find a relationship,” she told Us at the event. “I find someone that I like, but you’re going to have to check him out on Winter Games.”

As for Eric, who competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, he played it coy when asked if he found love on the dating show, telling Us, “I might be off the market.”

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres on ABC Tuesday, February 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

