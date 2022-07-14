Watch Ivan Hall Seemingly Troll Deandra Over Nayte Dating Speculation

A new couple brewing in Bachelor Nation? Deandra Kanu was seemingly put on the spot amid speculation that she’s dating Nayte Olukoya following his split from Michelle Young.

When the Bachelor season 24 contestant, 26, caught up with Ivan Hall for an Instagram Live on Wednesday, July 13, the Bachelorette season 16 alum, 30, appeared to name-drop Olukoya when Kanu asked him to describe her “type.”

“Probably, like, Nayte or something,” Hall said as Kanu looked shocked and asked, “Who?”

After laughing, the engineer replied, “I’m kidding! … You like, how do I say this? Guys [who are] a little bit more swaggy, I feel like than me. … Like a pro athlete. … You like guys with a little more swag, into fashion.”

Eagle-eyed fans have been speculating about Kanu and Olukoya after she attended his 28th birthday party with fellow members of Bachelor Nation earlier this month. In photos from the get-together, Kanu appeared to be wearing Olukoya’s chain necklace. The bash was the same weekend Young, 29, unfollowed (or blocked) her ex-fiancé (and several Bachelor accounts reporting on the party) on Instagram.

The Bachelorette season 18 couple, who fans watched get engaged on the December 2021 finale, announced their split in June.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram. “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Olukoya later denied cheating rumors, telling fans on June 25 that he “truly believed Michelle was my person” before their breakup.

“I didn’t cheat. … Yes, I like to hang out with my guys. As she likes to hang out with her girls. Nothing wrong with that. If anything, super healthy. We are social people. Not everyone who goes to bars are cheaters,” he wrote. “Not every breakup needs to have someone to blame. Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag/ f—k boy … But I’m actually a decent guy, and I only want to continue getting better. As we should all want for ourselves.”

During her first interview post-split earlier this month, Young hinted on the “Almost Famous” podcast that she was blindsided by the breakup: “I will say this is not something that I foresaw and I’ll leave it there.”

Us Weekly previously reached out to Kanu and Olukoya for comment.

