While Maurissa Gunn is still staying mum on her split from Riley Christian, she’s continuing to fuel speculation that he was the one in the wrong.

The Georgia resident, 25, retweeted fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 7 alum Deandra Kanu’s comments that seemingly shaded the New York native, 32.

“I’m not an inherently messy person, but when I see things in real time and then see someone skew that perception for social media it’s very scary,” Deandra, 25, wrote. “It’s not okay by any means to be the catalyst of your own demise and then go onto socials and ask for the publics sympathy. There are always two sides to a story.”

While she didn’t mention Christian by name, Kanu’s tweets come one day after he spoke out about the split.

“It takes a while for me to heal, but I thank you all for your patience. This has not at all been an easy time. This has been one of the most difficult times of my life, but as with everything I always do my best to move forward with hopeful and positive spirits,” the Bachelorette alum wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 17. “But you see, I was always taught by my pops that ‘we bend but don’t break.’ But some very good people showed me otherwise.”

He went on to shout-out members of his family, friends and Bachelor Nation for their support. Christian and Gunn, who got engaged on season 7 of BiP during summer 2021, announced their split in January.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” they said in a joint statement. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Gunn previously sparked speculation that the exes weren’t on good terms when she “liked” Demi Burnett’s tweets that read: “Y’all got the Maurissa and Riley break up SO WRONG. … I don’t want to talk about it bc it’s stressful and not my business to tell! BUT LOOK DEEPER LISTEN TO UR INTUITION.”

Natasha Parker has also shed some light on the breakup.

“[Maurissa] was just saying how there was so much that happened between them that they kind of just wanted to keep it between each other,” the “Click Bait” podcast host said in January. “I think that they just have very different lives, at least from my understanding of what she was saying. She completely integrated into his life and I think that she kind of missed her family, she missed her friends.”

