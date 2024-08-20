NFL player DeAndre Hopkins had the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s recent “thirst trap” post.

On Friday, August 16, the actress, 26, posted a series of swimsuit-clad photos of herself on a boat via Instagram, captioning the slideshow, “I think they call this a thirst trap.”

Hopkins, 32, replied to the post, “trapped,” according to a screenshot shared via X on Monday, August 19. The response was one of the post’s top comments as it received more than 3K likes.

“He said what we were all thinking 😭,” one user shared after seeing Hopkins’ response while another penned, “NFL players are like us! 🔥.”

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

In her post, Sweeney rocked a long-sleeved one-piece bathing suit with a Brazilian-style cut bottom. In the first picture, Sweeney’s back faced the camera holding onto a set of boating ropes while she had her derriere on full display. Sweeney kept her backside facing the camera in the second shot as she took in the lake views from the watercraft.

The third photo showed Sweeney lounging on the boat showing off the front zipper of her bathing suit that was pulled down to expose her cleavage. She teasingly placed her hand over her face.

The wide receiver, who plays for the Tennessee Titans, seemingly deleted his comment after his response went viral. Currently, Hopkins has missed a few weeks of training camp due to a knee injury. He’s expected to return to the field in September.

Hopkins wasn’t the only one who reacted to Sweeney’s photos. So far, the post has received more than 4.5 million likes.

Many of Sweeney’s fans flocked to the comments to gush over the Anyone But You Star.

“Sydney I’m speechless,” one user wrote while another joked, “Somebody call mercy flight because I just f–king died.”

Sweeney spent the day on the boat with her pals, makeup artist Melissa Hernandez and hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza. In one snap, the trio cuddled up and Sweeney made a kissy face as they enjoyed the sunny day.

Related: Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the red carpet. The actress has racked up too many acting credits to count through the years (50+!) — so it’s safe to say she knows how to rock the step-and-repeat. While Euphoria — and her epic character Cassie Howard — may come to mind when you think of the Washington […]

“Lake life with my girls,” Oropeza wrote via his Instagram Story, sharing Sweeney’s post with his followers.

Lately, Sweeney has been enjoying her time off before she gears up for her upcoming projects and her eventual return for Euphoria season 3. Earlier this month, the actress confessed that she finds it challenging to slow down and take a breather from her job.

“It’s a very different feeling for me. I am a workaholic. I love to work and I love juggling a million things at the same time. It was almost like a challenge to myself, to take a step back and allow myself to go into vacation mode,” she said in an August interview with Cosmopolitan. “And it’s been hard! My friends would hide my phone while I’d be trying to call my team so we could talk scripts and work!”