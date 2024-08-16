Sydney Sweeney got cheeky during a recent lake trip with friends.

The Anyone But You actress, 26, highlighted every angle of her derriere in a series of Instagram photos on Friday, August 16. “I think they call this a thirst trap,” Sweeney teased in the caption.

Sweeney’s butt was on display in the first photo as she looked over her shoulder while holding onto boating ropes. The Euphoria star wore a long-sleeve black one-piece bathing suit with a white stripe down the arm.

In another snap, Sweeney turned her back fully to the camera to show off the Brazilian style cut and her tanned bum. She rocked white sneakers with her bathing suit while staring out at the lake scape full of green trees.

Sweeney lounged on the boat in a third picture, revealing the front of the suit, which featured a zipper detail that exposed her cleavage. The star was giggling in the snap and wearing black sunglasses after a day on the water.

She also posed for a group photo with makeup artist pal Melissa Hernandez and hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza. The trio cuddled up and Sweeney made a “duck face” while soaking up some sun during the outing.

“Lake life with my girls,” Oropeza wrote via his Instagram Story, sharing Sweeney’s post with his followers.

Sweeney’s fans were shook by the cheeky post, with one fan writing in the comments section, “Sydney I’m speechless.” A second user joked, “Somebody call mercy flight because I just f–king died.”

A third fan commented back, “It’s a Heaven Trap, the greatest thirst trap ever🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Sweeney has become a water girl over the past few months, starting with a pirate-themed boat day in April. Later that month, she went wakeboarding and documented the experience on social media.

“Good times and tan lines,” she captioned a series of photos at the time, which appeared to be in Florida before jetting off to Hawaii in April for another beach escape. (Sweeney bought a $13.5 million mansion in June in South Florida spanning 7,720 square feet.)

Last month, Sweeney explored the Greek islands and tried out an electric surfboard. “My my how can I resist you,” she wrote alongside the images, including multiple pictures on a yacht.

The Emmy nominee flexed her water sports muscles once again in August when she tried water surfing for the first time. “Kind of proud of myself,” Sweeney gushed via Instagram on Sunday, August 11, sharing a video of the experience.