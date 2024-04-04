Sydney Sweeney and her Anyone But You character, Bea, are just alike.

Sweeney, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 4, to share a hilarious photo of herself drying her denim shorts in a bathroom at Disney World. In the snap, she lifted her leg under a hand dryer and gave the camera a worried look and an awkward smile. She paired the bottoms with a Disney-themed crewneck, a black leather belt, a white T-shirt featuring Mickey Mouse, a black leather belt and a crossbody bag. She topped her look off with a Mickey Mouse Ears headband and white sneakers.

Sweeney went makeup free for her outing and wore her blonde hair down.

The Euphoria actress presumably had to dry her shorts after enjoying a water ride at the theme park.

Related: From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘Euphoria’: Relive Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Fashi... Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the red carpet. The actress has racked up too many acting credits to count through the years (50+!) — so it’s safe to say she knows how to rock the step-and-repeat. While Euphoria — and her epic character Cassie Howard — may come to mind when you think of the Washington […]

The hilarious moment made Us think of the opening scene in Anyone But You, where Sweeney’s Bea met Ben (Glen Powell) in a coffee shop. After he ordered her tea, Bea went into the bathroom and accidentally sprayed her Levi’s jeans with sink water. She then positioned her legs under a hand dryer as Ben, meanwhile, worried why she was taking so long in the bathroom.

When she’s not sporting (wet) denim, Sweeney can be seen in silky gowns, low-waisted skirts, sheer ensembles and more.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

One of her standout style moments came during the Anyone But You press tour when she rocked a white Givenchy design at the movie’s Sydney premiere.

Related: Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time Whoops! Yes, celebs really are just like Us—which is why their clothing sometimes misbehaves! From broken zippers to ripped crotches to shapewear reveals, click through to see Jennifer Garner, Nicki Minaj, Lindsay Lohan, and more suffering from some of the most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

The number featured a see-through top that draped over her torso and a flowy skirt finished with a knee-high slit and dainty train. Underneath, she wore a white bralette and cheeky underwear.