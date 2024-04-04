Your account
Stylish

Sydney Sweeney Hilariously Recreates ‘Anyone But You’ Jeans Drying Scene at Disney World

By
Sydney Sweeney Recreates Hilarious ‘Anyone But You’ Scene by Drying Shorts in Bathroom
Sydney Sweeney. Courtesy of Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney and her Anyone But You character, Bea, are just alike.

Sweeney, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 4, to share a hilarious photo of herself drying her denim shorts in a bathroom at Disney World. In the snap, she lifted her leg under a hand dryer and gave the camera a worried look and an awkward smile. She paired the bottoms with a Disney-themed crewneck, a black leather belt, a white T-shirt featuring Mickey Mouse, a black leather belt and a crossbody bag. She topped her look off with a Mickey Mouse Ears headband and white sneakers.

Sweeney went makeup free for her outing and wore her blonde hair down.

The Euphoria actress presumably had to dry her shorts after enjoying a water ride at the theme park.

Sydney Sweeney at 'Immaculate' premiere

Related: From 'The Handmaid's Tale' to 'Euphoria': Relive Sydney Sweeney's Dramatic Fashi...

The hilarious moment made Us think of the opening scene in Anyone But You, where Sweeney’s Bea met Ben (Glen Powell) in a coffee shop. After he ordered her tea, Bea went into the bathroom and accidentally sprayed her Levi’s jeans with sink water. She then positioned her legs under a hand dryer as Ben, meanwhile, worried why she was taking so long in the bathroom.

Sydney Sweeney Recreates Hilarious ‘Anyone But You’ Scene by Drying Shorts in Bathroom
YouTube

When she’s not sporting (wet) denim, Sweeney can be seen in silky gowns, low-waisted skirts, sheer ensembles and more.

One of her standout style moments came during the Anyone But You press tour when she rocked a white Givenchy design at the movie’s Sydney premiere.

The number featured a see-through top that draped over her torso and a flowy skirt finished with a knee-high slit and dainty train. Underneath, she wore a white bralette and cheeky underwear.

Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Is Worried About Becoming a Mom in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney

