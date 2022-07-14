Ouch! Demi Lovato not only suffered a facial injury so intense that they need to get stitches, but the “Cool for the Summer” singer divulged the … unique way they received the wound in the first place.

“Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow??? 🙋🏻🙋🏻,” Lovato, 29, captioned their Wednesday, July 13, TikTok video that detailed the bloody injury.

In the clip, the Disney Channel alum holds their hand over the cut, looking down while the “‘Nobody’s gonna know,’ ‘They’re gonna know’” audio plays over the footage. As the dialogue ends and the dramatic music begins, Lovato reveals the injury: a bleeding, vertical scrape above their eyebrow. However, the “Sober” artist seemed to find the humor in the situation, laughing at the camera while mouthing the word, “F—k.”

Like many other celebrities who believe in the healing power of crystals, the Camp Rock alum has spoken about their use of the gems before. In a March 2021 interview with The Washington Post, the Texas alum held a bottle of coconut oil, with crystals at the bottom, that was mixed with multiple scents.

“This one’s my more masculine scent,” Lovato told the outlet at the time. “On days I’m feeling more feminine, I have one that’s amber, lavender and vanilla.”

The Texas native has been working on themselves and their healing ever since their near-fatal overdose in 2018 — during which the “Sorry Not Sorry” artist suffered a heart attack, three strokes and was left with brain damage, they revealed in their March 2021 documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. Two months after the release of the YouTube miniseries, Lovato came out as nonbinary.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” they wrote via Instagram at the time, adding, “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

Later that year, the “Confident” singer also explained that they no longer lived — or supported — the “California sober” lifestyle they discussed in Dancing With the Devil, in which one is sober from all substances but marijuana.

As they revealed in the aforementioned TikTok, the Grammy nominee was set to perform their new single, “Substance,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, July 14. Lovato, who has long been open about their battle with substance abuse, wonders on the candid track if they are the only person looking to get high. The guitar-heavy song is the second single off their upcoming album, HOLY FVCK.

