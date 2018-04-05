She kissed a girl and she liked it. Demi Lovato had nothing but good things to say about kissing Kehlani during a concert for her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

Lovato, 25, called in to speak to Nick Grimshaw on BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Thursday, April 5, and revealed the onstage moment she shared with the “Gangsta” singer, 22, was totally unplanned.

“She came up behind me, I had no idea,” Lovato said. “She told me she was going to be watching the show, so I was, like, looking for her and I didn’t see her out there so I was, like, ‘OK, I guess she decided to go or whatever.’”

.@Grimmers caught up with @DDlovato about *~that~* Kehlani kiss that left the internet shook 💘 pic.twitter.com/IXY1TgHNiy — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 5, 2018

“Then all of a sudden I feel hands on my shoulders for the song called ‘Lonely’ and I look up and it’s her. And, I don’t know, we just kissed each other,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress continued. “Like, it wasn’t planned, she totally surprised me. It was perfect. It was awesome.”

Grimshaw mentioned that people enjoy seeing pop stars kiss and brought up the time Madonna kissed Drake on stage at Coachella in 2015. “Yeah, but it didn’t look like Drake liked it,” the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer said, adding, “I liked it.”

Kehlani was the opening act for the United States leg of Lovato’s tour, which ended on Monday, April 2 — the night the kiss took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. While Lovato was surrounded by her dancers performing her sultry song “Lonely,” Kehlani joined them on stage. The pair locked lips and Lovato continued her performance while straddling her tourmate on a bed.

Lovato shared three Instagram photos of them embracing each other, and captioned the post: “Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as f–k woman on this tour with me … What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!! 😝🔥💕.”

Kehlani also expressed her gratitude for being part of the tour. “It was a dream getting to do this tour with you. Watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me,” she captioned her Instagram pics on Monday. “Tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool.”

She added: “I love you and appreciate you, beautiful. cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour. 😘.”

