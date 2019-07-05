Logging out. Demi Lovato announced that she is taking a break from social media.

“Taking a break for a while,” the Grammy nominee, 26, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 3, over a black background. “Be kind ❤️.”

Lovato’s decision came after she showed support for her manager, Scooter Braun, amid his feud with Taylor Swift. After the businessman, 38, purchased the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s former label, Big Machine Records, and her master recordings, Swift, 29, wrote a lengthy Tumblr post in which she accused him of “incessant, manipulative bullying” and called his acquisition of her “life’s work” her “worst case scenario.”

Swift further alleged that she learned about the sale “as it was announced to the world,” which Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen, and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta have both disputed.

Several celebrities, including Halsey and Brendon Urie, sided with the former country singer, while Lovato was among those who took to social media to defend Braun, who became her manager in May.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man,” the “Sober” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 30, shortly after Swift published her Tumblr post. “Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

In a second post, the former Disney Channel star added, “Y’all came come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

Lovato also commented on an Instagram post by Todrick Hall, who has been close friends with Swift for years and accused Braun of being “homophobic” in the wake of the drama. In response to the YouTuber’s claim, Lovato wrote, “Hey boo, idk you or anything and this isn’t hate, but making claims that someone is homophobic is really serious. Please don’t spread information that isn’t true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn’t. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, he wouldn’t have signed me if he was. No hate just trying to clear that up.”

Hall, 34, later accused the Camp Rock actress of deleting a tweet about the feud before realizing that she does not have a Twitter account.

