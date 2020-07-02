Demi Lovato’s Grandpa Perry Dies After Being ‘Sick for a Couple Years’

Always in her heart. Demi Lovato announced that her grandfather Perry died on Wednesday, July 1.

“Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning,” the Grammy nominee, 27, wrote via Instagram. “He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic.”

Lovato told her 86.3 million Instagram followers that Perry “loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher’s [sic] I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God.”

The “Anyone” singer ended her tribute by saying she wishes she had taken “more pictures” with her grandpa before his death, adding, “I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you.”

Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, also took to Instagram on Wednesday to remember her father.

“Sure am gonna miss you, Chief,” she captioned a throwback photo. “I’m broken-hearted but happy that you’re no longer suffering here on earth. You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I’ll love you forever.”

The Camp Rock star previously lost her great-grandfather in 2015 and her great-grandmother in 2016. She got a tattoo of the latter on her forearm in May 2019.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more,” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside three photos of the ink. “Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovato has been quarantined with her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, whom she started dating in March. She told her Instagram followers in June that she feels “unconditionally loved and accepted” by the Young and the Restless alum, 29, who has been “such a positive lil beam of light” in her life.