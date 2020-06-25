Celebrating her man! Demi Lovato shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, in honor of his 29th birthday on Wednesday, June 24.

“BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick,” the Grammy nominee, 27, wrote via Instagram. “Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN. We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F–K if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man.”

Lovato went on to call the Emmy nominee “jaw-droppingly gorgeous” inside and out, adding, “You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich.”

The “Anyone” singer uploaded 10 photos with Ehrich, including three of her dogs “literally trying to steal my man.” The couple kissed in five of the steamy snaps, and two of them showed the shirtless actor grabbing a swimsuit-clad Lovato by the waist as they cooled off in the water.

The Young and the Restless alum reposted two of the pictures on his Instagram feed later on Wednesday, telling fans that he had a “blessed birthday” and thanking them “for all the love.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Lovato and Ehrich were dating, three months after her fling with model Austin Wilson ended. She confirmed their romance in May when they made a cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

The pair fell hard and fast for each other — and have already discussed taking the next step in their relationship. In April, a source told Us exclusively, “Max plans to propose to Demi after [the COVID-19] pandemic is resolved, and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple.” Earlier this month, a second insider revealed that Ehrich has picked out a “very sizable” engagement ring for Lovato, adding, “Demi has been aware and in on the fact that Max wants to propose and is so excited.”

The Camp Rock actress previously dated Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama. The That ‘70s Show alum, for his part, got engaged to model Amanda Pacheco in January, and Lovato told Harper’s Bazaar that she is “really happy for him” even though they “haven’t spoken in a long time.”

Scroll down to see some of the photos Lovato shared on Ehrich’s birthday!