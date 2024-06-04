Love is not in the air for Demi Moore and Joe Jonas.

“Joe and Demi are just friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the duo’s recent get together at Cannes. “There’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

Jonas, 34, and Moore, 61, raised eyebrows when they were spotted smiling and having lunch together at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, during the 2024 Film Festival in May.

Moore attended the festival for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Substance, which received a 13-minute standing ovation.

She also served as the host of the amfAR gala, dedicated to raising money for HIV and AIDS, during the festival. Joe made a surprise onstage appearance at the event, joining his brother Nick Jonas.

Moore and Joe’s friendship outing comes days after Us confirmed that the Jonas Brothers member and Stormi Bree put their relationship on pause.

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time.

Joe and Bree, 33, sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted together at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The twosome’s relationship marked Joe’s first since he and Sophie Turner announced their divorce in September 2023.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read a joint statement shared via Instagram at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

While Joe and Turner’s split appeared amicable, the divorce took a turn. In October 2023, Turner, 28, sued Joe, claiming that he had “wrongfully detained” their daughters — Willia, 3, and Delphine, 22 months — in New York City while she was in the U.K.

Joe denied the claims at the time and the duo reached a temporary custody agreement that month. British Vogue reported in May that the suit was dismissed in January.

Joe has requested to continue mediation with Turner. In court docs obtained by Us last month, Joe and Turner will “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Moore, for her part, has also had several romances in the spotlight through the years. After a marriage to Freddy Moore, Demi tied the knot with Bruce Willis in 1987 after meeting at the premiere for Stakeout, which starred her then-fiancé Emilio Estevez.

After Demi and Willis, 69, said “I do,” they welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah in 1988, 1991 and 1994, respectively. The pair announced their separation in June 1998, filing for divorce two years later. Their divorce was finalized on the same day that they submitted paperwork in October 2000.

She moved on with Ashton Kutcher, exchanging vows with the That ‘70s Show alum in September 2005. The twosome split in November 2011, finalizing their divorce two years later.

Demi was last publicly linked to Daniel Humm. Us confirmed that the pair were dating after they were spotted sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, but their romance ended less than one year later.