Clapping back. Denise Richards fought back in response to a social media troll who wished her harm following a road rage incident.

In a since-deleted tweet from Tuesday, November 15, the commentator replied to news that Richards and husband Aaron Phypers‘ car was shot at, writing, “Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.”

Richards, 51, for her part, addressed the public hate, tweeting, “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck … a—hole.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s response to the rude comment comes after Us Weekly confirmed that the couple’s car was hit by a bullet on Monday, November 14.

Richards was heading to a film studio in Los Angeles when a driver behind them started to get agitated about Phypers’ slow speed. After the California native, 50, allowed the other car to pass, the driver shot at their truck. Phypers’ vehicle was hit on the back left side, which the pair noticed after reaching their destination.

The former reality star, who was headed to shoot scenes for her upcoming film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, was visibly shaken by the situation. A crew member from the production ultimately ended up calling the authorities while an off-duty cop later escorted Richards and Phypers back to their car.

The scary encounter comes two months after Phypers and Richards celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary my love 😍 4 yrs and many many many more to come,” the actress wrote via Instagram in September. “I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️.”

Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. The former spouses share daughters Sam, 18, and Lola, 17. Richards also adopted daughter Eloise in 2011.

Meanwhile, Phypers and actress Nicollette Sheridan were married from 2015 to 2018 before calling it quits.