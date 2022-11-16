A harrowing event. Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers’ vehicle was hit with a bullet after the pair were involved in a road rage incident, multiple outlets report.

According to TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, and Phypers, 50, were headed to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14, when the driver behind them became irritated over a parking spot issue.

While Phypers, who was reportedly driving, allowed the other car to pass, the driver allegedly shot at the truck, hitting the back left side of the vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Wild Things star was shaken as she arrived to the set of her upcoming film, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, and someone from production subsequently called 911 after noticing the bullet hole on the truck, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that Phypers stayed with Richards for her 12-hour workday before an off-duty cop escorted them back to their home.

Richards and Phypers began dating in September 2017 after meeting at the therapist’s wellness clinic and tied the knot one year later. The Illinois native was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006 and the exes share two daughters: Sam, 18, and Lola, 17. (Richards later adopted daughter Eloise in 2011.) Phypers, for his part, wed actress Nicollette Sheridan in 2015 but the duo called it quits less than a year later. Their divorce was finalized in August 2018 — one month before the holistic medicine expert and BH90210 alum said “I do.”

Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace is slated for a 2023 release and follows an Iraq War veteran who embarks on a mission to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world, per the official IMDb description.

Richards, for her part, will portray a weapons expert alongside actors Josh Burdett and Korrina Rico.

On Monday, Rico, 35, gushed over getting to work with the Starship Troopers star via Instagram.

“Such a pleasure working with this beauty @deniserichards,” she wrote alongside a photo of Richards posing beside a wall of machine guns.