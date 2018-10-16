Dennis Hof, the owner of the infamous Bunny Ranch, died on Tuesday, October 16. He was 72 years old.

A spokesperson for the Nevada brothel tells Us Weekly in a statement: “The Bunny Ranch is devastated by the loss of Dennis.”

Hof’s campaign manger, Chuck Muth, also confirmed the news via Twitter.

“I just confirmed with Nye County sheriff’s deputy that Dennis Hof passed away this morning,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “No other details at this point. I’m heading out to Love Ranch Vegas now. Official statement will come once I learn more.”

Back in October 2015, Lamar Odom suffered 12 strokes and two heart attacks after being found comatose at the Bunny Ranch. The former NBA pro spoke exclusively to Us about the incident in March 2017.

“I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs?” he recalled. “Not at all. I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

In addition to his legal brothels in Nevada, Hof is also known for his autobiography The Art Of The Pimp, which was released in March 2015.

Hof’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed. He is survived by his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

