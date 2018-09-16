Can we join? Derek Hough dished on epic double dates with girlfriend Hayley Erbert, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the Variety and Women in Film event on Saturday, September 15.

“Yeah, man. We go out all the time,” the 33-year-old professional dancer told Us Weekly and other reporters on the red carpet. “You know, yachts,” he added jokingly. “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

Hough — who has been filming season 3 of World of Dance as a judge alongside J.Lo, 49, — said the songstress and the 43-year-old former MLB player are “awesome.” He added: “I love A-Rod, by the way. He’s like the sweetest guy in the world. Amazing, amazing guy.”

The Utah native has been dating Dancing With the Stars troupe member Erbert, 23, since July 2015. He opened up about their relationship to Us in December, revealing that he does not feel the pressure to get married and have kids “at all.”

“Oh, no. If anything, [we have] a lot of [family], there’s like 55 nieces and nephews,” he told Us. “We got plenty, we’re fine!”

Lopez, for her part, has been dating Rodriguez since February 2017. She most recently gushed over her love while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last month.

“Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” said. “You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”

As the crowd erupted in applause, the pop star added: “The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho and I love you.”

