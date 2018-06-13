Selena Gomez’s fans came to her defense after designer Stefano Gabbana made an offensive remark about her appearance.

The Dolce & Gabbana fashion house cofounder, 55, went after Gomez, 25, via social media on Monday, June 11, after the Instagram account @TheCatWalkItalia posted a collage of the “Back to You” songstress wearing red. Gabbana criticized Gomez’ looks, writing in the comments, “É proprio brutta!!!,” which translates from Italian to English as, “She’s so ugly!!!”

Although Gomez has yet to respond to Gabbana’s diss, 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman stood up for the show’s executive producer. “@stefanobabbana you’re tired and over. your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018,” wrote Dorfman, who plays Ryan Shaver in the Netflix drama. “it is no longer tolerable or chic. please take many seats.”

The former Disney star’s loyal following also slammed Gabbana. “Shame on you for online bullying. Doesn’t matter if 1 million people see it or 1 person, it’s bullying. It’s wrong,” one Gomez devotee replied. Added another: “We love this beautiful queen.”

This is not the first time Gabbana has gone after a celebrity on The Catwalk Italia page. On Friday, June 8, the designer slammed Kate Moss’ Saint Laurent LBD, simply writing, “No.”

Gabanna and his business parter, Domenico Dolce, who are both openly gay, have also made controversial statements about LGBTQ families. “We oppose gay adoptions,” Dolce, 59, told Panorama magazine in March 2015. “The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are thins that should not be changed.”

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski recently disassociated from the brand after his social media followers updated him on the situation. The chef, who once supported the line with costar Tan France, wrote in via an Instagram statement in May that he has since distanced himself from it.

“With public collaborations come social responsibility,” he noted at the time. “Thank you for bringing my attention that larger conversations and rigorous vetting need to take place before aligning myself with certain brands.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!