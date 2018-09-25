Bachelor babies! Bachelor Nation couple Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are expecting their second baby, but the couple told Us that they predict a different Bachelor couple is more likely to have 10 kids than they are. Hartsock and Siegfriend, who met during season 9 when she was The Bachelorette, also spilled the tea on who they think is most likely to have their own reality show, and whose child is most likely to be on the show one day! Watch the exclusive video above to see who they picked.

Watch the couple work on their relationship on this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, airing on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

