Music producer Detail was arrested on Wednesday, August 5, and charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five additional felony assault-related charges.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that its Special Victims Bureau is investigating Detail (real name Noel Fisher) for incidents that allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2018. Detectives submitted the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for review in January, and they were notified on Friday, July 31, of the charges filed against the 41-year-old. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued with a bail of $6.29 million.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, SVB detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” the sheriff’s department said.

Detail has not yet publicly addressed the charges, although his attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he is “quite certain [Detail] will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”

In September 2019, model and aspiring singer Kristina Buch won a $15 million lawsuit against Detail after accusing him of rape and emotional abuse. At the time, she was one of six women who had spoken out against his alleged behavior; singer Jessie Reyez was another, writing via Instagram in May 2018 that her song “Gatekeeper” was inspired by Detail. (He did not publicly respond.)

“My experience didn’t get this awful,” Reyez, 29, captioned an article about other alleged victims’ claims at the time. “I hope these women find justice.”

Since launching his producing career in 2005, Detail has worked with artists including Lil Wayne, Ray J, Akon, Kelly Rowland, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa, Jennifer Lopez, Tinashe, Future and French Montana. He is best known for producing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2013 single “Drunk in Love,” which won Best R&B Song at the 2015 Grammy Awards. The Detroit native also had producing credits on Beyoncé’s songs “Jealous” and “7/11.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.