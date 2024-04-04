Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey‘s relationship is stronger than ever.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor and Cobham-Hervey met on the set of Hotel Mumbai in 2016, and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Patel’s film Monkey Man in April 2024.

The couple looked loved up while posing for the cameras together where Patel donned a sleek, gray two-piece suit and a black shirt, adding matching black shoes to round out his look. For her part, Cobham-Hervey wowed in a floor-length floral gown with ruffle detailing at the shoulders, adding strappy black shoes and minimal jewelry to complete her ensemble.

Though April’s rare outing served as the couple’s first red carpet together, Patel and Cobham-Hervey have been spotted out and about with each other on numerous occasions since they crossed paths on the set of Hotel Mumbai.

In February 2017, the Lion star and Cobham-Hervey were seen walking around Los Angeles arm-in-arm alongside Patel’s mom, Anita Patel, after Patel’s Oscar loss. Patel was nominated for Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Saroo Brierly in Lion, but ultimately lost out to Moonlight star Mahershala Ali.

The following month, the pair were photographed engaging in some serious PDA during a day date, kissing and canoodling in a paddle boat in the Echo Park neighborhood in Los Angeles.

At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, Patel and Cobham-Hervey were pictured enjoying a socially-distanced birthday celebration for Patel in honor of his 30th birthday.

And although the pair have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, Cobham-Hervey made a brief appearance during Patel’s interview with The Guardian while promoting his film The Green Knight in 2021.

Keep reading for the couple’s relationship timeline, from when they met to their first red carpet together.

2016

The pair met on the set of Hotel Mumbai in June 2016 while shooting in Cobham-Hervey’s hometown of Adelaide, Australia. Though Cobham-Hervey was not originally cast in the film, she replaced actress Teresa Palmer, who pulled out of the project due to pregnancy, according to Elle Australia.

2017

Patel and Cobham-Hervey were photographed locking lips and engaging in a PDA-filled date in Los Angeles in 2017.

2018

The couple attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at the same time; however, they did not pose together for photos.

In October of that same year, Patel and Cobham-Hervey began press for Hotel Mumbai along with their costars.

2020

Cobham-Hervey threw Patel a socially-distanced birthday celebration during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in May.

2021

Cobham-Hervey made a cameo during Patel’s Zoom interview with The Guardian in August 2021. It was revealed in his profile that he has a few cute nicknames for his longtime partner, including “Tilly,” “Tills” and “T.”

2024

Patel and Cobham-Hervey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Patel’s film, Monkey Man, in April 2024. The actor not only starred in the movie, but also served as producer and made his directorial debut.