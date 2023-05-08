Say what? Dianna Agron was surprised to learn that fans rooted for her and Taylor Swift to be in a romantic relationship.

“That is so interesting,” the Glee alum, 37, told Rolling Stone in a Q&A published on Sunday, May 7. “I … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

Swift, now 33, was often spotted with Agron in the early 2010s at the height of Glee’s success. In the original Red album’s liner notes, Swift capitalized letters in the lyrics to reveal secret messages. The capital letters in the lyrics to “22” spell out the names Ashley, Dianna, Claire and Selena, seemingly referring to Ashley Avignone, Agron, Claire Kislinger and Selena Gomez.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The song is about having fun with friends in their early 20s, but the Shiva Baby star insisted o the magazine that she didn’t inspire the song.

“Me? Oh, if only! That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song,” she revealed. “But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

Agron noted that various rumors still follow her many years after Glee, which ran from 2009 to 2016. She said it was “not true” that she was banned from the episode that paid tribute to the late Cory Monteith after his 2013 death.

“I think there are so many false pieces of information out there,” she added. “That’s the weirdest thing that you have to learn in this industry — you don’t comment on things that are untrue, because that gives them more space. Maybe at the end of my career I’ll write a book and go into detail on everything that was very true and very untrue.”

Her former costars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale have been clearing up other Glee rumors and revealing behind-the-scenes stories on their recap podcast, “And That’s What Your Really Missed.” The duo recently remembered Swift visiting the set — much to the surprise of their crew.

“Taylor was around [Glee] because her and Dianna were friends,” Ushkowitz, 37, explained during a January episode of the iHeartMedia podcast.

McHale recalled struggling with the embarrassing STD-focused episode in season 5, and he was even more mortified when Swift was there during the filming. “She was filming on Paramount that day and we all knew her through Dianna,” McHale, 34, said.

One of Glee’s crew members was very confused as he told McHale a famous guest was on set to see him. “[He] says, ‘Um, Taylor Swift is here and would like to see you.’ And he was whispering,” the actor recalled. “I was like, ‘Well, where is she?’ He’s like, ‘Right here.’ He turns around, and she’s just right there, like, ‘Hey!’ And everyone was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I felt very famous. I was like, ‘Don’t worry, guys. We’re friends. It’s fine.'”

Glee covered Swift’s “Mean” and “Mine,” but the musical comedy didn’t get to deep-dive into her discography the way showrunner Ryan Murphy wanted to.

“I really wanted to do a Taylor Swift tribute episode,” Murphy said on “And That’s What You Really Missed” in March. “We kind of tried a little bit. We certainly did Taylor songs. I think she’s so amazing, and those songs would’ve worked so well on Glee. Taylor Swift was kind of the one that got away.”