Hot and heavy! Aubrey O’Day seemingly spoke candidly about her affair with Donald Trump Jr. during her appearance on a podcast in 2012.

O’Day, 34, left no stone unturned during her visit to Risk!, a “live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they’d dare to share in public.”

In a segment titled “Spanks for the Memories,” the former Danity Kane member revealed that she “started up this unspoken connection with a big celebrity who [she] can’t name because [she’ll] get sued up the ass.”

The “Damaged” songstress claimed that she and her then-suitor, who she met on a television show, “would do that eye-f–king thing” and although they initially had a platonic relationship, things escalated quickly. O’Day alleged that the mystery man lured her into a bathroom during the show’s finale and they started making out “all over, on top of this, under this, beneath this … And then he goes and rips off my dress. I was making porn faces and stuff … lost in the moment … and he started laughing.”

O’Day asked what was funny, to which the man replied, “Holy f–k, I’ve never seen Spanx so big in my life,” referencing her undergarments, which spanned from her breasts down to her knees. “So yeah. The hot, sexy moment with the big celebrity … the biggest celebrity who ever cared about me, saw me in a humiliating situation.”

The MTV star noted, “Spanx have a little hole, because they’re difficult to get on and off. So they have a little hole so you can conveniently squat and go to the bathroom. So needless to say, those Spanx didn’t come off during the whole thing.”

Although O’Day never named Trump, 40, as the man from her story, she appeared on the podcast nine months after their affair ended. She also provided many subtle hints throughout the show that left fans to believe she was referring to the Trump Organization exec.

“So basically we get into this relationship we build … It’s great, but I start getting nervous and my trust issues start taking over and I feel like, ‘What is so great about me?’ Like, I think I’m great, but he hangs with, like, Victoria’s Secret models, he’s at dinner with huge celebrities, he runs with the biggest agents and mangers,” she said. “So, I can’t really trust this person. We’re from different worlds. We’re different people. So I overwhelmingly continue to put on a front, I try to be exactly what he wanted, I tried to be better than the things he had had.”

O’Day also claimed that the duo had “intense and passionate” Skype sex and made plans for O’Day to visit him in New York once they started “throwing around ‘I love yous.’” The Famously Single alum allegedly bought an “extra small” pair of Spanx for a visit to meet his friends and they spent the night together.

The next day, she went to his hotel room to surprise him. According to O’Day, she knocked on his door several times and when he finally answered, she saw a naked woman on his bed. O’Day also noticed the woman’s clothes on a pile on the floor and a certain article in particular stood out to her — a pair of Spanx.

“Her and I were soldiers in the same f—king war,” the “Show Stopper” singer said.

News broke of Trump and the Making the Band 3 star’s affair days after his wife of 12 years, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the businessman and O’Day met while filming Celebrity Apprentice season 5 and had an intimate relationship from the end of 2011 until March 2012. However, during their time together, the president’s son made preparations to leave his wife for O’Day.

“As far as what Don told Aubrey, he was done with Vanessa,” a source exclusively told Us. “He already started putting things in place, like setting up a place in NYC to live. Don would talk to Aubrey about how he was miserable in his marriage and how Vanessa was so controlling and paranoid about him leaving. In his mind, he was going to be separated with Vanessa and be with Aubrey.”

Before Trump and O’Day could move forward with their plans, his wife found emails between the two. “When Vanessa found out about the affair, she went nuts,” she source adds. “She reached out to some of Aubrey’s friends to ask them for information.”

Trump and Vanessa reconciled their marriage before officially splitting years later. They share five children, Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

