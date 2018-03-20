Not quite a happily ever after. Donald Trump Jr. had plans to leave his wife, Vanessa Trump, during his affair with Aubrey O’Day, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“As far as what Don told Aubrey, he was done with Vanessa,” the insider says. “He already started putting things in place, like setting up a place in NYC to live. Don would talk to Aubrey about how he was miserable in his marriage and how Vanessa was so controlling and paranoid about him leaving. In his mind, he was going to be separated with Vanessa and be with Aubrey.”

But that didn’t happen. Instead, Trump and O’Day’s months-long dalliance ended in March 2012 when his wife found emails between the pair, who met on the season 5 set of The Celebrity Apprentice.

“When Vanessa first found out about the affair, she went nuts,” the source tells Us. “She reached out to some of Aubrey’s friends to ask them for information.”

Another previously told Us that the businessman, 40, and the former Danity Kane singer, 34, “were very serious” and that she “thought they were going to be together for real.”

However, Trump and Vanessa — who are the parents of Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — reconciled their marriage before officially calling it quits years later. She filed for an uncontested divorce on Thursday, March 15, after 12 years of marriage. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the estranged couple said in a statement to Us. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”

