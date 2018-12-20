Ain’t no other man who would shade Christina Aguilera like this. Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, seemingly resurrected a long-running rumored rivalry when he made a dig at the 38-year-old singer.

The incident took place on Asghari’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 19. According to E! News, a fan asked the 24-year-old model, “Britney or Christina?” to which he replied: “Christina who?” His post has since been deleted.

Spears, 37, and Aguilera came up in the business together. The songstresses were members of The Mickey Mouse Club in the early ‘90s alongside Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell and JC Chasez. They were often pitted against each other after they broke out into solo pop careers.

The “Fall in Line” singer notably slammed the “Toxic” crooner ahead of her wedding to Kevin Federline. “I know Britney,” Aguilera told Us Weekly in 2004. “She’s not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way.”

However, the pair seemingly buried the hatchet in later years. Aguilera wished the Grammy winner well upon the release of Femme Fatale in 2011 and shared the same sentiment during a 2012 press conference. “[We were in the] Mickey Mouse Club. We were very close, and our paths have always crossed and, interestingly, they will continue to cross,” she said at the time.

Aguilera even went so far as to agree “it’s probably not too late” to record a duet with Spears during a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Meanwhile, the “Oops … I Did It Again” singer and Asghari have kept a relatively low profile since they met in October 2016. “Britney’s relationship with Sam has truly given her a purpose and a joy she never had with any other man in her life,” a source told Us in August. “She’s living her best life yet.”

