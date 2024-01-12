Holly Madison’s recent social media activity has some fans convinced she’s throwing shade at Shanna Moakler.

“When you just get done listening to the most hypocritical s—t you’ve ever heard,” Madison, 44, captioned a Thursday, January 11, TikTok video of herself sitting in her car while listening to Flo Rida’s “I Cry” and shaking her head.

Madison further noted in the caption that she “thought about tagging” the person who inspired the video, but she realized that “they’d like that too much.”

Social media users quickly speculated in the comments section that Madison was referring to Moakler, 48, who appeared on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast earlier this month.

“I was so excited to listen to that podcast to hear what I thought would be the 🍵 then I was like 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄,” one fan commented without mentioning a name.

Madison responded, writing, “So bad.”

Moakler’s podcast interview dropped on Wednesday, January 10. She discussed her acting career, her past relationships, parenting and her tenure working with Playboy, which is what some listeners believed irked Madison. (The model has been candid about her negative Playboy experience.)

During the episode, Moakler offered a very different perspective about becoming a Playmate in 2001.

“My Playboy experience was the most epic, coolest [and] amazing,” she said. “It was just a really cool time and Hef was just so good to me.”

Moakler, who gushed about the sense of “sisterhood” between the Playmates, was even asked by podcast host Bunnie Xo about the “negative stuff coming out” about Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. (Several former models have opened up about their sexual experiences with Hefner and the restrictive rules they were allegedly told to follow.)

“It’s disgusting,” Moakler said. “You know, there are Playmates who do things for attention and money and fame. The Playmates who really knew Hef and were really a part of that family [would never say that]. It’s vile. You know, let him rest in peace. What are you doing ripping this man apart when he can’t defend himself?”

She added, “I have no respect for that s—t. … [Hef] was a wonderful man. All those women can f—k off into the sunset. Seriously, gross. He did so much for so many women and if any of those women were homeless or had a drug addiction, he would have housed them, taken care of them and gotten them sober. It’s disgusting for them to say that.”

Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91. In the years since his death, Madison has frequently spoken about the traumatic effects of living at the Playboy mansion.

“It is very healing, but every time I talk about it, it is kind of, like, reawakening the trauma a little bit,” Madison exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2023. “So I’m kind of careful about when I talk and in what context.”