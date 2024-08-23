Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially called it quits, but did a surprising source publicly predict their divorce?

In The Greatest Love Story Never Told — the 2024 documentary that centered around Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55 — actress Jane Fonda candidly shared her reservations about the relationship.

“I want you to know that — I don’t entirely know why — but I feel invested in you and Ben and I really, really, really want this to work,” Fonda, 86, told Lopez in the documentary that followed the couple’s life together.

Fonda went on to tell Lopez that she felt “concern” about whether the couple was putting too much energy into presenting the picture of a fairytale romance to the world, while not prioritizing the “living” part of a relationship.

“Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it,” Fonda told Lopez. “You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

However, Lopez laughed off the suggestions, defending the couple’s behavior as “just living our life.”

The Grace and Frankie star also brought up the infamous moment Affleck attended the 2023 Grammys with Lopez and was caught on camera looking unhappy and what appeared to be in mid-argument with his wife. The footage subsequently went viral.

“I get real scared, ‘You know, with all that s–t about the Grammys and he looked unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening,’” Fonda added.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002 before calling off their engagement in 2004. They later rekindled their romance almost two decades later in 2021.

The twosome tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before having another ceremony in front of friends and family in August 2022. However, rumors of a marriage breakdown have been swirling for most of 2024.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, August 20, that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck, with court documents filed the same day showing that the date of the couple’s separation was April 26. The official filing put an end to the speculation around the status of their second marriage.

While Affleck and Lopez called it quits three months before their second wedding anniversary, the “On The Floor” singer waited until their two-year anniversary to file for divorce.

The move by Lopez was deliberate to send a message to her ex, an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday August 21.

“The timing of the divorce was a big f—k you to Ben,” the Hollywood insider said.