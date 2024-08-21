Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorcing but their professional lives will remain entwined.

Lopez, 55, is starring in the upcoming film Unstoppable, an Amazon MGM Studios project produced by Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity.

Filming on Unstoppable wrapped in January but the movie, directed by William Goldenberg who previously worked as an editor with Affleck, 52, on 2023’s Air and 2012’s Argo, will undoubtedly arrive with promotional activity ahead of its release later this year.

Unstoppable isn’t the only project that may keep Lopez, who filed to divorce the actor on Tuesday, August 20, in Affleck’s life and vice versa.

The singer’s current album, This Is Me … Now, was heavily inspired by her rekindled relationship with Affleck as themes of love and self-healing run through many of the tracks.

Lopez planned on touring the album this summer but canceled the This Is Me … Live Tour via a fan newsletter and email from Live Nation on May 31.

Lopez revealed in her divorce paperwork that she and Affleck’s official date of separation was April 26.

What will happen to ‘Unstoppable’?

The forthcoming autobiographical documentary, which follows the journey of wrestler Anthony Robles who was born with one leg, will star Lopez alongside Bobby Cannevale, Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome and Michael Pena.

It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.

Scheduled for general release in theaters this December, Unstoppable was produced by Artists Equity, a company Affleck established with Matt Damon in November 2022.

Given the star-studded cast and crew, Unstoppable will likely attract a handful of promotional interviews in addition to the film’s various premieres, suggesting that Lopez and Affleck will inevitably cross paths in the lead-up to the film’s release.

Affleck expressed his pride over the project during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in March 2023, joking that Lopez’s appearance in Unstoppable was “a favor” to him.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” Affleck said during the interview. “If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people — and conversely, [if] you love the people at work.”

Affleck also revealed that he was key in casting Lopez.

“We always hire the very best performers,” Affleck told the outlet. “And in this case, I can say every single person that’s been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice.”

Will the ‘This Is Me … Live Tour’ be rescheduled?

While fans were thrilled with the arrival of Lopez’s nine studio album, This Is Me … Now, the This Is Me … Live Tour reportedly faced low ticket sales and was scheduled amid Lopez and Affleck’s ongoing marital woes.

The tour, which would undoubtedly stir up plenty of emotion given the album was inspired by Lopez’s rekindled romance with Affleck, is unlikely to be rescheduled. The shows were canceled rather than postponed, and fans were “automatically” refunded tickets that were purchased through Ticketmaster.

In an email that notified fans of the tour’s cancellation, Lopez shared a personal note. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote via her newsletter and in an email from Live Nation. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

The concerts were set to showcase the album’s songs in addition to the accompanying short film and behind-the-scenes documentary, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which Affleck appeared in.

What will happen to their shared assets?

Lopez and Affleck put their $68 million mansion on the market on July 11.

The estranged couple originally purchased the 38,000-square-foot home, which has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a 12-car garage and parking for up to 80 vehicles, in June 2023 for $60 million.

According to the listing, the house was initially built in 2000 and renovated to “the highest level of quality within the last four months.”

The house is yet to secure a buyer.

What are they both working on professionally right now?

Both Lopez and Affleck are focused on expanding their portfolios on the small screen.

Deadline confirmed on June 25 that Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican Productions, will develop a TV adaptation of Emily Henry’s acclaimed novel Happy Place.

As for Affleck, he and Damon, 53, are teaming up to star in a new crime thriller titled RIP, a film produced by Artists Equity that will screen on Netflix. A release date is yet to be confirmed.