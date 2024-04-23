Kim Kardashian is staying mum about Taylor Swift’s not-so-subtle song “thanK you aIMee, which details their long-standing feud.

During the. Monday, April 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian, 43, appeared as a guest to promote season 12 of her FX series American Horror Story. Although Kimmel, 56, did mention Swift’s new album — and the pop star’s feud with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West — during his opening monologue, he skipped over the hot topic while chatting with Kardashian herself.

Kardashian, for her part, also didn’t offer any of her own opinions on the subject. She did, however, give a brief life update during the appearance, telling the late-night host, “Life is good.”

As the 24th track on Swift’s double-album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, released on Friday, April 19, “thanK you aIMee” sparked fans’ interest with its unique capitalization. With its capital letters spelling out “Kim,” fans quickly realized the song is likely about Kardashian.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, / I was buildin’ somethin’,” Swift sings in the song’s chorus. “And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Swift and Kardashian’s feud is intertwined with West. From the 2009 MTV VMA incident to West, 46, name-dropping Swift without permission in his 2016 song “Famous,” Kardashian became part of the drama when she released a doctored phone conversation between Swift and West to try and defend her then-husband.

When the full version of the leaked phone conversation was released in 2020, Kardashian’s efforts completely backfired, exonerating Swift from claims that she was lying. Fans are speculating that these are the “punches” Swift sings about, meanwhile the pop star was “buildin’” her comeback.

“And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” Swift sings in the song’s bridge, likely referencing Kardashian’s daughter North’s 2023 TikTok where she can be seen dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off.” Swift also admits to changing the name of the song’s protagonist, Aimee, to protect Kardashian’s identity.

Swift finishes the song by thanking Aimee (Kardashian), for her efforts to tear Swift down only helped her rise even higher.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now.