Is it a klue? Kris Jenner may have confirmed the news of her growing family in a recent photo posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 15.

Alongside a picture of nine pairs of kids’ pajamas she wrote, “Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you [@burtsbeesbaby] for a collection for every one of my grandchildren.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 62, however, is only grandma to six.

The self-proclaimed “momager” has played coy since news broke of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancies. She recently dodged questions about her expectant daughter’s during her Friday, November 3, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them,” the host said at the time. But Jenner quickly quipped back, “Oh here, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies!”

As previously reported, Kylie is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott. Us Weekly broke the news that Khloé is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child – a baby girl – via surrogate.

The Selfish author is the only one to confirm her baby news so far. A source exclusively told Us on Tuesday that Khloé is preparing to publicly announce her pregnancy soon.

