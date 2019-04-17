Out of harmony? Fans are speculating that former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui and her boyfriend, Ty Dolla $ign, have split after more than two years of dating.

The breakup rumors began when Jauregui, 22, captioned selfies on Instagram with a cryptic message Monday, April 15. “I know the truth before it’s given, I can read it in your feelins [sic],” she wrote. “Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart.” She also unfollowed the rapper, 34, on the photo-sharing platform.

The “Goin Thru Some Thangz” wordsmith, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., deleted most of his old tweets, but left one from Monday that featured a broken heart emoji. Jauregui also did not write anything on social media to celebrate Ty’s birthday on Saturday, April 13.

While neither of the musicians have publicly commented on their rumored separation, fans think their mysterious posts are telling. “Wait omg ty and lauren broke up,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Ty and Lauren broke up? Love ain’t s—t LMFAOOO.”

The “Expectations” singer, however, gushed over the Los Angeles native on Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you baby love,” she captioned a slideshow of pics on Instagram. “2 down and I love you more ps, idgaf if you ship it or not. This man is a real life dream. Treats me better and loves me more than any person who’s ever entered my life, so y’all can keep being fake internet mad about it lol.”

The pair met on the set of Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” music video in 2016 and were first linked romantically in February 2017. Ty confirmed their relationship seven months later on The Breakfast Club radio show.

Two weeks prior to his official confirmation, the MC professed his love to the “Strangers” songstress on his Instagram Stories. “Blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love,” he wrong along with a sweet picture of the duo.

Ty has daughter Jailynn, 14, from a previous relationship. Us Weekly has reached out to both parties for comment.

