Her lips are not sealed anymore. Tiffany Haddish spoke out about the prime suspect in the case of who bit Beyoncé.

The Girls Trip actress opened up about the fallout from the incident in a Hollywood Reporter interview published on Wednesday, June 13. Haddish, 38, asked interviewer Lacey Rose if she knew who was responsible. When the journalist mentioned Sanaa Lathan, the comedian replied, smiling: “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me. They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Haddish made headlines in March when she revealed that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé at a party. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish said in an interview with GQ. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him. … Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Lathan — who attended the party where the 36-year-old singer was bitten — previously shot down rumors that she was the actress in question. “Y’all are funny,” she tweeted on March 26. “Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

The Love & Basketball star, 46, elaborated and further denied being involved in the June 2018 issue of Health magazine. “I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with. Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll,” she explained at the time. “I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

Haddish claimed that her frankness in speaking about the ordeal only made her more popular on the Hollywood party circuit. “The other day, someone was saying, like, ‘Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut ’cause now you’re never gonna be invited to parties,’ but I got invited to way more parties after that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s ridiculous how many parties. ‘Can you come to my party?’ ‘Can you come to my thing?’ They want me to talk about something at their thing ’cause they think, like, ‘This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'”

