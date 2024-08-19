Adria English, who previously filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs for alleged sex trafficking, has filed a criminal complaint against him.

“Ms. English is very excited and cautiously optimistic about her journey to justice starting with the filing of her civil lawsuit on July 3, 2024, and now with the filing of a criminal complaint with the Miami Beach Police Department,” Ariel E. Mitchell said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Ms. English hopes to file an additional criminal complaint in New York but has been precluded to this point as New York requires an individual to be in person in order to file a criminal complaint.”

The statement noted that a GoFundMe has been created to support English in her “journey to justice” because she is “of limited means” and doesn’t have the “financial support to fight this case.”

“We look forward to hopefully being able to pursue justice as quickly as possible with the support of others who are interested in standing with her against the injustice she and others have faced at the hands of Mr. Combs,” the statement concluded.

English previously filed a lawsuit against Diddy, 54, in July, accusing him of forcing her to “engage in sex work while employed as an entertainer” at his “white parties.” (Diddy’s “white parties” were held at his homes in New York and Miami.)

In court documents obtained by Us, English alleged that she was sex trafficked by Combs and two others from 2004 to 2009.

English also claimed she was forced to take narcotics and was “unable to recall details” from the Miami “white parties” because of the “increased demand” that she “engage in illicit narcotics and alcohol use while employed” for Combs.

Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc, Vibe Magazine and Penske Media Corporation, among others, were listed on the suit.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Comb’s attorney Jonathan Davis called the accusations “baseless.” Davis added, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

English’s lawsuit came on the heels of several filings against Diddy. In a November 2023 filing, Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) accused Diddy of abuse and rape throughout their relationship. Diddy denied the allegations before settling the case the next day.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).