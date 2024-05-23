Cassie feels like she’s “one step closer” to closing her tumultuous chapter with Sean “Diddy” Combs “forever” after video footage of him assaulting her leaked, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Cassie knew one day that the video would publicly surface and was prepared for that, but seeing the footage and replaying the situation again has been heartbreaking for her to see,” the insider says. “It’s very triggering for her. It was a very dark time in her life and it hurts her to see it replayed again.”

On Friday, May 17, CNN released a video from 2016 of Diddy, now 54, assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie, now 37, who was waiting at the elevator bay of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. He was seen knocking her to the ground, kicking her and dragging her down the hallway.

“She is happy that the public can now see what she went through while dating Diddy,” the source shares, adding that the messages of support Cassie has received “means the world to her.”

Related: Singer Cassie Through the Years Cassie rose to fame at age 19 with the release of her debut single, “Me & U,” and has grown up since then. “It’s been like a long transformation over a period of time,” Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) told Billboard in 2017. “A lot of my friends say to me — and it makes […]

Following the video’s release, Diddy publicly apologized for his “inexcusable” behavior in a social media post on Sunday, May 19.

“Combs’ video statement was more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP and member of Cassie’s legal team, told Us in a statement on Sunday. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and it is clear that no one has been swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Cassie, for her part, broke her silence on Thursday, May 23, to thank family, friends and fans for the “outpouring of love” that has “created a place for [her] younger self to settle and feel safe now.”

The insider notes that Cassie — who dated Diddy on and off from 2007 to 2018 — has been “seeking help and getting therapy for many years” because of him.

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

“She has been healing and knows this is something she will deal with and have to work on forever,” the source shares, adding that Diddy “caused her immense emotional and physical stress that altered her life.”

In November 2023, Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of abuse and rape throughout their relationship. He denied all allegations before settling the case the following day. But in the following months, multiple reported victims have come forward with their own accusations against Diddy — which he has denied.

As she moves forward, the source tells Us that Cassie has her family to lean on — including her husband, Alex Fine, and their daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3.

“Cassie always thanks her daughters and husband for bringing her healing and happiness. Alex has always been the rock she needed,” the insider says, calling him “a true protector.”

Related: Cassie and Husband Alex Fine's Relationship Timeline Cassie and Alex Fine tied the knot less than one year after going public with their romance — and they’ve been going strong ever since. “I felt really relaxed during the ceremony,” the singer, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, told Vogue of the nuptials in October 2019. “As soon as I saw Alex, any […]

The source notes that he has supported her “a lot through the dark days,” saying, “Cassie finally feels safe.”

While she still makes trips to Los Angeles, Cassie now spends most of her time on the East Coast with her family, where the insider says she “feels at peace.” The source notes that Cassie is “very focused” on raising her daughters and is “taking a break” from working in the industry.

“Cassie has a new perspective on life now and wants calmness,” the insider says. “She used to be caught up in the hustle and bustle of the industry and wants nothing to do with that now.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.