Cassie Through the Years: Her Life in Photos

Cassie rose to fame at age 19 with the release of her debut single, “Me & U,” and has grown up since then.

“It’s been like a long transformation over a period of time,” Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) told Billboard in 2017. “A lot of my friends say to me — and it makes me feel really good — even though my life has changed and things have developed, I haven’t changed. My heart is still the same, it’s still in the same place.”

During Cassie’s early years in the spotlight, she was signed to on-off boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records label. She left in 2018, the same year they broke up for good. Six years later, Cassie sued Diddy for sexual assault and physical abuse over a 10-year period. The now-exes settled their case within a day as Diddy continued to deny the allegations.

A video resurfaced of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie in May 2024, for which he eventually apologized.

