Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Us Weekly’s 5 Hot Stories: Diddy’s Indictment, Ina Garten’s Marriage, Michaela DePrince’s Legacy

By
Us Weekly's 5 Hot Stories Diddy's Indictment, Ina Gartens Marriage Michaela DePrinces Legacy
Sean “Diddy” Combs. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The morning after his Monday evening arrest in Manhattan, Sean “Diddy” Combs was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The 14-page indictment claims that the 54-year-old rapper and music mogul “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him.” Some of the alleged incidents date back to 2009. We’ve broken down the five most shocking claims against Combs. Here’s what else we’re talking about today at Us.

Visit UsMagazine.com, sign up to get daily news via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.

woman with shopping bags and credit card

Deal of the Day

Amazon's 'Best of Summer' Sale Offers up to 50% Off Top-Sellers! View Deal

In this article

1251226650diddy_290x206

Diddy
Jana Duggar bio page

Jana Duggar
America s Got Talent Bio Pic

America's Got Talent

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.