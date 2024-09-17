The morning after his Monday evening arrest in Manhattan, Sean “Diddy” Combs was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The 14-page indictment claims that the 54-year-old rapper and music mogul “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him.” Some of the alleged incidents date back to 2009. We’ve broken down the five most shocking claims against Combs. Here’s what else we’re talking about today at Us.

Ina Garten's husband, Jeffrey, is a constant presence on her Food Network shows — but, as she writes in her new memoir, the beloved couple briefly separated.

Emily Gold, a cheerleader who recently competed on America's Got Talent, has died at age 17; read her family's statement as they mourn her shocking loss.

Jana Duggar, of TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, surprised everyone when she tied the knot last month; she and husband Stephen Wissman celebrated one month of wedded bliss with new photos.

Learn more about the inspiring life story of pioneering ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, who passed away last week at age 29.

