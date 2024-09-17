Jana Duggar is celebrating one month of marriage with her husband, Stephen Wissmann, by taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

“Happy belated one-month anniversary, @stephenwissmann!!” Duggar, 34, captioned photos of herself and Wissman, 31, from different stages of their relationship via Instagram on Monday, September 16. “Life with you keeps getting better, and I can’t help but smile thinking about all the sweet moments we’ve shared. 🥂 to forever!”

Mixed among wedding photos and pics from what looked like an engagement shoot are several casual images of the couple posing together. In one snap, Duggar sported a white T-shirt and jeans while smiling at the camera next to Wissmann, who donned a blue graphic T-shirt and a baseball cap.

The pair sported formal attire in another pic, seemingly inside their fixer-upper home in Nebraska. Duggar also sported a backward baseball cap in a selfie she took with Wissmann and shared a sweet photo of the pair’s names written in sidewalk chalk and surrounded by hearts.

Both Duggar and Wissmann shared the post via their respective Instagram Stories on Monday. The upload also marks the first time Duggar has shared non-wedding photos of herself and her partner via Instagram.

Duggar and Wissmann never publicly commented on their courtship before news of their engagement broke last month. Jana told People that she and Wissman met through their families when they were teens and dated “on and off over the years,” around the same time as Jerimiah Duggar’s 2022 wedding to Wissmann’s sister Hannah.

“It takes me a bit to open up, but I think just his continuing to be there, no matter what, through ups and downs,” she told the outlet. “He’s been a good friend over the years and has not pressured me in a lot of ways.”

The two rekindled their romance earlier this year and secretly got engaged on June 15. Jana and Wissmann tied the knot in front of 500 guests in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, on August 15. Jana’s sister Jessa Duggar Seewald acted as Jana’s maid of honor, while the rest of her bridal party consisted of her sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar.

Jana walked down the aisle in a stunning white off-the-shoulder gown, while Wissmann and his groomsmen kept things classy in black tuxes, bow ties and white dress shirts. Jana’s bridesmaids dressed to impress in satin champagne-colored gowns.

After saying “I do,” Jana gave fans a glimpse into her wedding dress shopping experience via her YouTube channel. “I cannot believe I found the dress. So much faster than I expected,” she said in the September 7 video, which featured footage of herself and her bridal party shopping for the perfect dress. “It seemed almost kinda too easy, I feel like. But I’m so happy to have this big item checked off the to-do-list.”