When Did Jana Duggar Meet Husband Stephen Wissmann? Breaking Down Their Relationship Timeline

Jana Duggar couldn’t always count on finding her forever husband.

For nearly 12 years, the reality star allowed cameras to document her life on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and the spinoff Counting On. During the show, Duggar witnessed her sisters fall in love, leaving her wondering when her time would come.

“I’m just like, ‘What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?’ I know I’ve prayed for this for years and years and definitely been like, ‘What’s the matter,’” she shared with People in August 2024. “All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s. By far, I am the oldest. So it has been disheartening at times.”

Little did Duggar know that something special was brewing with longtime family friend Stephen Wissmann.

While their romance wasn’t exactly love at first sight, the pair reconnected in early 2024, fell in love and experienced a fairytale summer wedding.

“Just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe,” Duggar told People days before her August 2024 nuptials. “It’s a dream come true.”

Keep reading to learn more about Duggar’s journey to finding love with her forever partner Wissmann:

2011

Wissmann — who lives in Nebraska with his parents and siblings — first connected with Duggar through their families when they were teenagers.

“[The Wissmann’s] would travel and sing,” Duggar recalled to People in 2024. “I remember them coming to our home, probably 13 or so years ago and they ended up getting snowed-in here, which hardly ever happens in Arkansas. I remember just playing games late into the night, doing puzzles together until the snow melted off, and they were able to travel back home. I don’t really remember Stephen that well because I’m older than him and so he was not at all on my radar.”

2020-2022

In a 2024 interview with People, Duggar revealed she briefly dated Wissmann a few years ago before going their separate ways. Despite the breakup, the pair remained in touch and “talked to each other on and off over the years.” In March 2022, Duggar’s brother Jeremiah Duggar married Wissmann’s sister Hannah.

Early 2024

In the early months of 2024, both Jana and Stephen reconnected once again and decided to take their relationship more seriously. ​​ “It was like, ‘What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,’ ” she recalled to People. “I had been a slower mover on it, but just over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what. I know we have a big crazy family and still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I’m like, my goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, genuinely care about me.”

June 2024

Although the pair never publicly commented on their courtship, they managed to secretly get engaged on June 15, 2024. One month later, fans speculated that Jana was engaged when she posted a series of Instagram photos with a ring on her left hand.

August 2024

Two months after getting engaged, the couple was able to experience their dream wedding in front of 500 guests. Jana and Stephen got married in a “classic, elegant” ceremony near Prairie Grove, Arkansas, on Thursday, August 15, People reported. “I prayed for this for years,” Duggar told the outlet when celebrating the ceremony.

The Counting On star enjoyed her wedding with Jessa Duggar Seewald serving as her maid of honor. Jana’s sister-in-law Abbie Duggar as well as sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar served as bridesmaids.

“The sweetest wedding ever,” Jessa wrote via her Instagram Story after the wedding. Jinger added, “The most stunning bride.”