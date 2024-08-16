Jana Duggar was surrounded by love as she married Stephen Wissmann this week in Arkansas.

The Counting On star celebrated her special wedding on Thursday, August 15, with Jessa Duggar Seewald serving as her maid of honor, People reported. Jana’s sister-in-law Abbie Duggar as well as sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar served as bridesmaids.

“The sweetest wedding ever,” Jessa, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday with a photo from the wedding. Jinger, 30, added, “The most stunning bride.”

While Jill Duggar Dillard didn’t appear to have a role in the wedding party, she expressed her well wishes to the newlyweds on social media.

“My sister is married!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Congratulations @JanaMDuggar and @StephenWissmann.”

Two months after getting engaged, Jana, 34, and Stephen, 31, tied the knot in front of 500 guests during a “classic” and “elegant” wedding in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, People reported.

The large guest list was partly because the couple both have big families (Jana is one of 19 siblings, while Stephen is one of 13). It was important to both the bride and groom to have their loved ones involved in the romantic day.

“Coming from two bigger families, we love to be able to get together and celebrate moments like these,” Jana told People. “And so to have all of them there, it just means a lot.”

For the ceremony, Jana wore an off-the-shoulder ivory satin ball gown, which she described as feeling “classy and bit like princess” as she was walked down the aisle by her father, Jim Bob Duggar.

After exchanging vows, Jana shared a sneak peek at her wedding via Instagram. She quickly received well-wishes from her family and fans.

“Such a perfect day! Love you both so much!!” Hannah Duggar wrote in the comments section. Joy-Anna, 26, added, “So so happy for you both! Bawled like a baby the whole ceremony. 😭😍 God is SO good!”

Jana is the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She starred alongside her family on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 to 2015 and the spinoff Counting On from 2015 to 2020.

She was first linked to Stephen in 2020, but the pair never publicly commented on their courtship. In a surprise connection, it was later revealed that Jana’s brother Jeremiah Duggar is married to Stephen’s sister Hannah.