Jana Duggar said “yes” to the dress — and it’s straight out of her Pinterest dreams!

Duggar, 34, gave her YouTube followers a peep of what planning her August wedding was like for her, providing footage of when checked out the venue for her special day and took a spontaneous trip to look at dresses. Ahead of that, the Counting On alum found a Pinterest photo of what she hoped her gown may look like.

“I do have a Pinterest photo of a wedding gown that I absolutely love, but I’m trying not to be set on a particular style,” Duggar explained in a voiceover. “I’ve heard from a few other people that they were kinda surprised by the dress they ended up loving the most in the end, so I’m trying to keep my options open and just planning to try on a couple styles.”

While they were scanning various gowns, Jana’s twin John David Duggar’s wife Abbie Duggar immediately spotted one that looked nearly identical to her inspiration pic.

“Abbie pulled this one off the rack that looked almost exactly like the one in my Pinterest photo,” Jana said in a voiceover. “So I’m super excited to try this one on.”

When Jana walked out of the dressing room wearing the gown, her sisters Jessa and Joy Duggar, as well as Abbie immediately gushed over the dress. “The way it hangs on your shoulders, like, that’s so pretty,” Abbie said.

While Jana went on to try several more dresses, she explained that there was a clear winner in her mind.

“After trying on all these dresses, there was one that stood out above all the rest. And that was the one that looked most like my inspiration photo,” she said in the voiceover. “So I guess I kinda did know what I wanted after all.”

Jana tried on the gown one more time, planning how she could adjust the straps to mirror her Pinterest pic.

“Overall, this dress is pretty much a perfect match to the one in the photo, but the top is a little different,” she explained in the voiceover. “However, I think it would be a simple alteration to change the top to match the photo, so I think I’m actually going to go ahead and go with this dress.”

After adjusting the straps and adding a petticoat underneath, Jana was sold on the gown. While wearing the dress, Jana held up a sign that read, “I found the one!”

“I cannot believe I found the dress. So much faster than I expected,” she said. “It seemed almost kinda too easy, I feel like. But I’m so happy to have this big item checked off the to-do list.”

Jana sparked engagement rumors in July when she uploaded a series of Instagram photos with a ring on her left hand. News broke the following month that Jana was engaged to Stephen Wissmann and had applied for a marriage license.

The pair exchanged vows on August 15 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas in front of 500 guests, per People.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Jana told the outlet prior to the day. “For me, it felt like, ‘OK, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”