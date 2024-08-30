After tying the knot earlier this month, newlyweds Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissman are renovating their new home together – and sharing the journey with their fans.

The Counting On star, 34, shared footage via Youtube on Thursday, August 29, of the “fixer upper” house she and Wissman, 31, are working on and revealed their plans for the transformation.

Duggar gave a tour of the expansive home in Nebraska, which features two floors, five bedrooms and full bathrooms on both the upper and lower levels.

The house also contains several other spaces including a living and dining room, kitchen, basement and utility/laundry room.

Duggar explained that she and Wissman planned to convert two of the adjacent bedrooms into a larger master bedroom and ensuite.

“Our plan is to remove this coat closet, there’s the garage door,” she narrated as she panned the camera over the spaces. “And then bedroom one and bedroom number two — we plan to combine those two and turn those into the primary bedroom suite.”

She added: “We’re going to remove the closet and next we’re going to remove the door and move the wall over about 5 feet to make the bedroom bigger. The smaller room on the left will be the primary bathroom.”

The reality star also noted that the home featured a large space downstairs that could be suitable to turn into “a game room or an in-home theater.”

Jana, who found fame alongside her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and 18 siblings on reality shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, appears to be enlisting family help for the renovation.

In the footage, her dad and several of her youngest sisters, including Jennifer, 17, pitched in for “Demo Day,” helping Jana and Wissman rip up carpets and pull down gyprock walls.

Jana is setting down roots in Wissman’s hometown in Nebraska after the couple got married on Thursday, August 15, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. The cornhusker state is already Wissman’s home base. He is a pastor and bible study leader at East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska.

Though it’s still early days, Jana previously told People she’s enjoying the home transformation journey so far.

“He has a little house we bought that we’ve been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that’s been fun,” Jana told the outlet in an interview published August 17.

Jana and Stephen wed on August 15 in a ceremony with Jana’s sister Jessa Duggar Seewald, 31, serving as her maid of honor. Jana’s sisters Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 30, Joy-Anna Forsyth, 26, Johannah Duggar, 18, and Jordyn Duggar, 15, were bridesmaids, as was her sister-in-law, Abbie,who is married to Jana’s twin brother, John-David Duggar). Jana’s father, Jim Bob, 59, walked her down the aisle.