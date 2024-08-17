New wife Jana Duggar is starting married life in Nebraska with husband Stephen Wissman.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star got married on Thursday, August 15, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, but she is planning to move to Wissman’s hometown in the Cornhusker State.

“He has a little house we bought that we’ve been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that’s been fun,” Duggar, 34, told People in an interview published Saturday, August 17.

Nebraska is already the pilot’s home base. He is a pastor and bible study leader at East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska.

Jana and Stephen wed on Thursday in a ceremony with Jana’s sister Jessa Duggar Seewald, 31, serving as her maid of honor. Jana’s sisters Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 30, Joy-Anna Forsyth, 26, Johannah Duggar, 18, and Jordyn Duggar, 15, were bridesmaids; as was her sister-in-law, Abbie (who is married to Jana’s twin brother, John-David Duggar). Jana’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, 59, walked her down the aisle.

It was truly a family affair as Hannah Wissman — who is one of groom Stephen’s 13 siblings — is married to Jana’s brother Jeremiah Duggar. The duo wed in March 2022.

Stephen’s family also had a large role in the wedding as they prepared dinner for the 500 guests at the reception.

“The Wissmanns are incredible cooks. They’re going to do a full spread and they’ve been working on it,” Jana told People before the ceremony. “ I’m like, ‘Just do it. I trust y’all. Y’all making amazing food.’”

Jana and Stephen first met in 2011 via their families, but it wasn’t until several years later that they started dating. In her interview with People, Jana revealed they dated a few years ago before going their separate ways.

Despite the breakup, the pair remained in touch and reconnected in the early months of 2024.

“It was like, ‘What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,’” Jana recalled. “I had been a slower mover on it, but just over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what. I know we have a big crazy family and still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I’m like, my goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, genuinely care about me.”

The pair got engaged on June 15, but they never publicly announced their courtship.