Sean “Diddy” Combs is in the same jail facility as cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, Us Weekly can confirm.

NBC News was first to report that Diddy, 54, and Bankman-Fried, 32, are both behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Us has confirmed that Diddy has been moved to the same section where the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder is serving his sentence.

The area of the prison where Diddy and Bankman-Fried are residing has barracks-style housing which can hold 18 to 20 inmates who require special protection. Diddy was placed in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) after he was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center earlier this month.

Bankman-Fried is currently serving a 25-year sentence. In November 2023, he was found guilty of seven counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering through FTX. According to U.S.D.A., Damian Williams for the Southern Districts, Bankman-Fried “orchestrated one of the largest financial frauds in history, stealing over $8 billion of his customers’ money.” Earlier this year, Bankman-Fried appealed his conviction and prison sentence.

Diddy, for his part, was arrested on September 16, in New York City. The following day, news broke Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. That same day, the 14-page document was unsealed. He was accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

While Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges, he was denied bail. A judge in the case ordered that the rapper must remain in jail until his trial, which does not have a date set at this time. Diddy faces life in prison if convicted.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

While Diddy has been in prison, a new woman came forward in a new lawsuit accusing the music mogul of rape. According to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, Thalia Graves claimed that Diddy and his head of security Joseph Sherman raped her in 2001.

In the filing, Graves alleged that Diddy lured her into a meeting with him and Sherman, where she was allegedly given a drink “likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness.” Graves claimed that she woke up to find herself restrained as Diddy and Sherman sexually abused her. Diddy has yet to publicly address the lawsuit.