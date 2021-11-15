Now it’s getting serious. Dionne Warwick has seemingly heard about the “All Too Well” saga — and she thinks it’s high time Jake Gyllenhaal returned Taylor Swift‘s scarf.

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” the “Walk on By” singer, 80, tweeted on Monday, November 15. “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

As Swifties are well aware, the scarf is an iconic piece of the songwriter’s lore made famous by the anthem “All Too Well,” which is now back in the spotlight nearly a decade after its original debut thanks to the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, November 12. The first scarf mention comes in the opening verse of the song with the line, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

The Grammy winner, 31, has never outright confirmed that “All Too Well” is about Gyllenhaal, 40, but fans have long believed that the track contains references to the duo’s brief 2010 relationship. No matter who or what the song is about, though, the scarf now has a life of its own. Swift even sold replicas of the scarf worn by Sadie Sink (and later Dylan O’Brien) in the All Too Well short film, also released on Friday.

Even Maggie Gyllenhaal — the presumed “sister” of “your sister’s house” — has been dragged into the discourse, having fielded many questions about the scarf over the years. “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?” the Secretary actress, 43, said during a September 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible [I have it]. I don’t know. I have been asked this before.”

Swift, for her part, doesn’t much care whether her exes think her music is about them. “I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” the “Bad Blood” songstress said during the Thursday, November 11, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I think that’s the biggest burn,” host Seth Meyers quipped in response. “I think there’s nothing they’d rather hear less.”

Listeners have come up with their own theories about the lyrics, but the Cats star feels like the songs belong to her fans now rather than anyone she did or didn’t date. “These songs were mine years ago when they were written. Now they’re ours, now they’re shared,” she told Extra on Friday. “Every person out there might have someone they think of when they hear the song. That’s what I want.”