Big fan! Taylor Swift directed a short film to accompany the new 10-minute version of her Red hit “All Too Well” — and she secured an impressive roster of stars to bring the story to life.

The music video — which will drop on Friday, November 12, alongside the Red rerelease — features Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, much to fans’ excitement.

“Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang,” the “Bad Blood” performer, 31, teased via Instagram on Thursday, November 11, alongside a movie poster for her directorial debut. “Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern. 🥲”

While many fans may have been shocked to learn that the Teen Wolf alum, 30, and the Stranger Things star, 19, were cast opposite one another in the heartwrenching project, O’Brien — a longtime Swiftie — has been more than ready for the role.

When Swift teased the casting announcement earlier this month, the Love & Monsters actor retweeted the news with an emoji of a curious pair of eyes, It was hardly the first time he’s put his love for the Pennsylvania native on display, having shared multiple tweets and answered several questions about her songwriting skills.

“Oh my goodness, like ever?” the New York native joked in April while telling Coup de Main magazine his favorite Swift songs. “T. Swift, I mean, it’s amazing — give any of the rest of us, like, six months in quarantine and we look back on it, like, ’S—t, I should have done more.’ Give Taylor Swift six months in quarantine and she writes 50 hit songs. It’s incredible.”

He added at the time that he thought the song “Mirrorball” from 2020’s Folklore “doesn’t get enough credit,” before adding, “I’m a big ‘Mirrorball’ fan. I love ‘My Tears Ricochet’ and ‘Mad Woman,’ ‘Epiphany’ [and] ‘The 1.’ There’s so many more, but those are my highlights.”

The Maze Runner star, who doesn’t shy away from sharing his opinions on Twitter, was particularly impressed to learn that President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign used Swift’s “Only the Young” in advertisements.

“THIS IS WHY WE STAN!!!!!!! @taylorswift13,” O’Brien tweeted in October 2020, adding hashtags for “Vote” and “Biden Harris 2020.”

In another video at the time, he showed off his holiday decorations while referencing “Lover” lyrics, noting, “We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘till January. #TaylorSwift, let’s go.”

Scroll below to learn more about O’Brien ahead of the “All Too Well” short film premiere: