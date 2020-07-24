Swifties unite! Smash Mouth seemingly took a swipe at Taylor Swift‘s new album, Folklore, but one famous fan came to her rescue.

On Friday, July 24, the “All Star” band appeared to make a shady comment about the stripped-down record, tweeting, “borelore.” Fans of the 30-year-old Nashville native were quick to interpret the play on words as a snide review of the album, and hours later, actor Dylan O’Brien made his thoughts on the shade explicitly clear.

“F–k Smash Mouth,” the 28-year-old Teen Wolf alum tweeted.

O’Brien wasn’t the only one who defended Swift’s artistic evolution. One social media user responded to the ’90s rock band, “You had one hit in a children’s movie about ogres. She has eight albums spanning three genres and worldwide recognition. U are not the same.”

Another fan of the “Reputation” artist tweeted, “Not one hit wonders who are living off the split royalities from a song that was featured on a movie soundtrack made for CHILDREN speaking…your rent is past due pls worry about that.”

Swift announced the surprise release of her eighth studio album on Thursday, July 23, and penned a thoughtful note to her fans about the meaning behind the folk-inspired songs the next day.

“It started with imagery,” she shared on Twitter on Friday morning. “I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I’ve never met, people I’ve never known, or those I wish I hadn’t. … In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness.”

As fans tuned into the 16 brand new tracks, some shared their theories about the hidden clues within the lyrics. While some listeners believed Swift revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s third child, who was born in October 2019, others wondered whether or not the “Gorgeous” songstress also sent a message to her ex Joe Jonas.

“Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents,” Swift sings on “Invisible Strings,” which several fans believed to reference Jonas, 30, who is expecting his first child with wife Sophie Turner.

Swift and the DNCE singer dated from July to October in 2008, and at the time, the “Blank Space” singer was left burned by their breakup.

“[Joe] is not in my life anymore, unfortunately,” Swift revealed during a November 2008 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Someday I’m gonna find someone really, really great who’s right for me. When I find that person that is right for me … And when I that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

The Grammy winner has since moved on with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she began dating in May 2017. Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple “have talked about their future and marriage” and are still “very much in love.”