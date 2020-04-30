Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, confirmed that he’s quarantining with the singer — and her three cats!
The Harriet actor, 29, shared various glimpses into his time in isolation across his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 29. Alwyn posted a photo of himself hiding behind a glass of white wine, but he also uploaded quite a few snaps of the 30-year-old “Love” singer’s cat Benjamin Button.
At first, Benjamin Button was pictured inside of a paper bag before he was later spotted hiding inside of a box. Thereafter, the adorable feline was caught snuggling up beneath a rug.
Swift recently gave an update on how things were progressing for her during the quarantine. “Not a lot going on at the moment,” she noted on Tuesday, April 28, captioning a makeup-free selfie.
Days earlier, she revealed what her cat Olivia Benson has been up to amid the pandemic. At the time, she shared a photo of the cat sprawled out with her tummy facing up, writing: “Captain Olivia Benson off duty like—”
The “Look What You Made Me Do” artist, who is also a cat mom to Meredith Grey, previously opened up about why she’s so obsessed with cats. “Number one for me, most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats. I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with,” she explained to Time magazine in April 2019. “I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, I’ve got to do this.”
Swift added, “This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies. So I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us. Learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could.”
Meanwhile, Swift has been dating the Favourite actor since May 2017. Alwyn has been “one of the only safe constants” in the Grammy winner’s life, a source told Us Weekly in March. “He has always been a huge support and stuck by her.”
The insider also revealed that the couple have “talked about their future and marriage.” They “don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”
