The Swifties are out for Diplo after he allegedly criticized Taylor Swift and her hit song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Diplo did not have nice things to say about the “Gorgeous” singer’s music in a new quote from an alleged Rolling Stone interview.

“Music is in the hands of the kids,” the DJ, 38, reportedly said via Just Jared. “Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’’

He continued: “That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”

Swift’s fans responded by leaving snake emojis in his Instagram comments, and Diplo took to Twitter to respond to the backlash.

“Calm down swifties ‘all too well’ is one of my fav songs,” he wrote.

calm down swifties "all too well" is one of my fav songs https://t.co/yV05kBWaQZ — diplo (@diplo) November 6, 2017

Diplo and Swift had a four-month long feud that started in 2014 after the Major Lazer co-creator — who briefly dated Katy Perry — lashed out against Swift following her issues with the “Roar” singer.

“Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty,” Diplo wrote at the time.

In an interview with GQ magazine in January 2015, the record producer called Swift’s fans “evil.”

“Taylor Swift is very strategic with her friends and enemies,” he said at the time. “And I know lots of secrets. I can’t divulge, but I know a lot of stuff about her. And I’m scared. I’m scared for my life.”

Diplo and the “Shake It Off” singer appeared to make amends at the 2015 Grammys after he posted a photo with her on Instagram.

Swift’s latest album, Reputation, is set to drop on Friday, November 10.

