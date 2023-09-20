DJ Khaled is all in on golf after dropping down to 263 pounds — and the benefits don’t stop there.

“It’s a never-ending story recall. You just keep getting better,” Khaled, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly of his golf game while promoting his partnership with the Ryder Cup. “Or you might have days where it’s just [OK], but while you’re [playing] through all that, you still have to find this place called calm.”

Last month, Khaled revealed he was down to 267 pounds — shedding 20 pounds — after adding golf into his daily routine. He told Us he has since dropped four more pounds after getting back to his day-to-day.

“I’m back to my routine, like, [I] wake up in the morning, pray, kiss my kids [and] my wife,” he said, adding that his day continues with a “light breakfast” and taking his vitamins before he puts on his golf clothes and heads to the green.

Khaled revealed that his golfing routine ranges from “nine holes or 18 holes” to a day at the driving range.

“I enjoy it,” he said, adding that the golf course has also become a place of work for the musician. “I handle my business so well because I’m either out there by myself or if I’m playing with my friends or my business partners.”

The “God Did” singer’s work-life balance is centered around playing the sport. “I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business,” he told Us. “It’s so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me. It’s almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean.”

The Ryder Cup Ambassador described the experience as a “zen” workspace that doubles as a place to bond with his family.

“My two boys, they love golf — Asahd and Aalam — they’re 6 and 3 and they love golf,” Khaled said of his sons, whom he shares with wife Nicole Tuck. “When they’re not in school on the weekends or holidays, they go play golf with dad. And that’s a beautiful thing to do to be able to play golf with my boys and just kick it.”

Khaled, who built a putting range in his backyard, said it’s fun to see his boys’ game “progress,” adding, “That father and son time is priceless.”

His love of the game made it an easy decision to partner with the Ryder Cup ahead of the 2023 event, which takes place in Guidonia, Italy, later this month.

“[I am] honored that I got the call from Ryder Cup. I’m a fan, obviously of golf, but that’s, like, our Olympics — the highest level of tournament when it comes down to golf,” Khaled told Us. “It just felt perfect, organic and I felt like the fans all over the world embracing it for a lot of reasons. The love of golf and the love that I spread in golf and how passionate I am about the game besides loving golf has done so much for my life. It’s beautiful.”

Ryder Cup deputy CEO and director Guy Kinnings couldn’t agree more, telling Us, “DJ Khaled is a true golf nut. You have people like this, but we don’t have people like him being like this. He’s truly passionate about the sport and what that does is just so good for the sport.”

Kinnings added: “When someone like DJ Khaled goes, ‘You know, golf is a good thing and come look at the Ryder Cup,’ it has a big impact. It makes people look at it in a different way.”

Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark agreed with Kinnings about Khaled being a perfect fit for the Ryder Cup promotion.

“As we all know, Khaled is single-handedly changing the game of golf right now. You think about who he’s talking to, the audience, that he’s promoting the sport too,” Yormark told Us. “It was a natural opportunity for DJ Khaled in conjunction with Roc Nation to work with the Ryder Cup to help them achieve the goals they’ve outlined and quite frankly this Ryder Cup to become the most visible and most culturally relevant version in its history.”

He concluded: “When Khaled puts his mind to anything, when he has passion for something, it’s authentic, it’s real and ultimately he’s going to make it big.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup begins in Italy on Thursday, September 28, and ends on Sunday, October 1.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson